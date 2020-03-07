About this show

How many psychotherapists does it take to make a crowd laugh? Come find out when the Therapy Players take the stage!

Professional psychotherapists by day, they've been performing together as a comedy improv troupe since 2013, and were the winners of the 2015 Chicago Collider Improv competition. Their revue "Phobia Shmobia" won a standing ovation at the Anxiety Disorders Association of America, and they brought down the house at the International Society for the Study of Self Injury, where they performed at the happy-hour.