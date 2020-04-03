About this show

This April the company brings their exciting revival of artistic director Wade Schaaf's The Rite of Spring. A hallmark work of the Ballet Russes era, this ballet examines a society of people who offer one of their own as a sacrifice to the land each spring. A hundred years after its premiere, Schaaf offers his contemporary take on a beloved classic. Also on the bill CRB offers a world premiere work by Mariana Oliveria, Immortal Beloved, based on the discovered love letter that Beethoven never sent. Choreographed in celebration of the composer's 250th birth year, this ballet is a love letter to Beethoven and his life. Alongside this work, Schaaf will create a world premiere based on the concepts of touch, isolation, and connection to a new score by composer Matt McKinney. Rounding out the program is Taylor Mitchell's fun All You Need Is….. A work full of physical comedy, this piece is sure to delight and surprise.