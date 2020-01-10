About this show

You may have heard the NPR Politics Podcast before, but seeing a live taping of the nation's top political podcast is a whole new ballgame. Join NPR's Asma Khalid, Susan Davis, Ron Elving, and Ayesha Rascoe for a special WBEZ Podcast Passport event.

Enjoy an evening of banter, laughs, and thoughts on a topic we're constantly thinking about — the 2020 presidential election. You'll get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the podcast is made, have a chance to ask your burning political questions, and hear what the team just cannot let go.