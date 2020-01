About this show

A deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love, The Notebook chronicles the decades-long love story between a mill worker named Noah and a privileged debutante named Allie. Beginning with a whirlwind summer romance in North Carolina in the 1940s, their love affair spans an entire lifetime — in spite of the differences that threaten to pull them apart. The world premiere production will feature a diverse, multigenerational cast, reflecting the timeless and universal nature of the story.