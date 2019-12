About this show

Help us welcome in the holiday by celebrating the music of Hanukkah! The cabaret will feature the traditional melodies we grew up with, as well as new and contemporary songs written for specific artists, movies, and Broadway shows. Featuring music direction by Aaron Kaplan, acclaimed pianist Gregory Shifrin, and the vocal stylings of Charlene Brooks, Carla Gordon, Sarah Sapperstein, and others, this is an evening not to be missed!