The Ralstons' house becomes lethal when four guests are snowed in amidst reports of a woman's murder. Agatha Christie's craft for building skillful twists and shocking turns is on full display in this famed mystery which reinforces the genre as a pillar of classic drama. The Mousetrap is revived in an exuberant staging by Sean Graney that eschews cliché and begs for a repeat viewing as the traps characters lay are sprung in surprising ways.