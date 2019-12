About this show

Los Angeles based comic Rajiv Satyal brings his latest one-man show to Skokie, where he sets his sights on American Politics. It's clean and appropriate for ages 9+ (the average intellectual age of our politicians). Co-written by, Seinfield writer, Pat Hazell, the show tries to make sense of the current political structure as Rajiv tries to make sense of how his politics can differ so greatly from his Dad's.

As an Indian/American this show is Rajiv's love letter to his country.