About this show

Written and performed by Jay D. Lenn (Lifeline Theatre board member), Amanda Link (Lifeline ensemble member), Lisbeth Maxwell (Lifeline board member), Darren Meyers (Lifeline artist), Sessy Nyman (Lifeline board member), and Betsy Vandercook (Lifeline subscriber), and directed by Dorothy Milne, The Lifeline Storytelling Project produces live music and storytelling events designed to develop and showcase artists affiliated with Lifeline Theatre.