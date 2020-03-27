About this show

At the end of the 1940's Jazz was dominated by a bluesy New Orleans sound and 4 unique women rose to prominence. They're distinctive styles of delivery and mastery of improvisation not only helped change the direction of Jazz, but popular music as well.

Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington and Billie Holiday shared their artistic gifts and their interpretations became the soundtrack of our lives. Tammy McCann is one of today's premiere jazz stylists. Firmly rooted in the tradition of the great singers of the past, but with her own modern flair. Tammy McCann's sensitivity and her artistry are brilliantly on display as she conjures up a time when great singing was in the service of romance. Join Tammy as she evokes this time with such classics as Dinah Washington's, What a Difference a Day Made, Sarah Vaughan's Misty, Ella Fitzgerald's How High the Moon and Billie Holiday's Don't Explain.

With Jeremy Kahn, Piano & Dan Anderson, Bass