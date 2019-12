About this show

The Knific Quartet melds virtuosity, lyricism, and musical influences from around the world to provide an intimate and exciting concert experience. This family ensemble presents stirring originals, Brazilian gems, and American Songbook classics. The quartet maintains a chamber-music level of communication and artistry including imaginative reworkings of Ravel, Fauré, and original works that blur boundaries.The Knific Quartet has toured Africa, Russia, and throughout the US.