About this show

A hapless narrator stumbles onstage and discovers a storybook with no text and learns that the actors are stuck in traffic! The solution? Have children in the audience volunteer to come on stage and become a character in The Greatest Story Never Told! Along with help from "The Greatest Interns," the kids put on costumes and make up scenes and songs for a story inspired by audience suggestions. "The Greatest Interns" are played by a rotating cast of professional adult improvisers who are adept at performing with kids of all ages and experience levels. After the show, designers collaborate to transform the improvised story into a purchasable storybook. Don't miss the show ChicagoParent.com called "one of the best shows I have ever seen in my whole life." Recommended by the Chicago Tribune, Red Tricycle, Windy City Live, the Chicago Reader, Mommy Poppins, and Little Lake County.