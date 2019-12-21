About this show

It's the most wonderful time of the year-ish! Laugh along with the Second City as comedy's best and brightest roast the chestnuts outta all the things we lovingly loathe about the holiday season. Why, it's enough merriment and music to keep you jolly 'til the Chicago snow melts…next May.

Fresh, fast, and always spectacularly funny, the Second City is celebrating 60 years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest.