About this show

Within the walls of an abandoned hilltop estate, the reclusive groundskeeper Gadsden keeps the garden marvelous and lush. He's happy to, as his love Vivian adores him for it. There's just one problem: Vivian is a ghost!

When Kid, new to town, accepts a dare to find out what's really going on at the suspicious old mansion, Kid finds more than anyone could have imagined.

The Actors Gym applies its unique brand of physicalized stagecraft to tell a ghastly tale of garden tending. Join us for an all-new, spectacularly spectral circus!