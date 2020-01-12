About this show

The Fixer (Notes from a Helicopter Mom on Steroids) is written and performed by Anne Purky and directed by Stephanie Rogers. When Anne discovers her daughter Lelia's diagnosis of cerebral palsy, she embarks upon a madcap quest to "fix" Lelia, desperately looking for answers in nightmarish mom-and-tot groups and healing pods in Florida, where Bach and Beethoven are feverishly pumped into baby headphones. From the bizarre to the extreme, Purky faces the emotional, hilarious, and often brutal fight for her daughter's life and health. But in the process of desperately trying to fix Lelia, Purky ultimately learns how to fix herself.