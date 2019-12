About this show

The Farnsworth House, built by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1951 and located near Plano, Illinois, is one of the most famous examples of modernist domestic architecture and was considered unprecedented in its day.

Please dress appropriately for the weather. The tour is slightly longer than an hour and includes a walk of 1/2 mile. Guests over twelve years (12) are welcome. Visitors with special needs should contact the Box Office in advance. 630-552-0052