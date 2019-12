About this show

Christopher Boone, an inquisitive 15-year-old with an exceptional mind, launches an investigation after finding that his neighbor's dog, Wellington, has been killed. Christopher goes on a journey of self-discovery as he travels alone for the first time and learns about the true nature of his mother's whereabouts. Winner of Olivier and Tony Awards, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time explores the complexity and challenges of Christopher's daily life.