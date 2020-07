About this show

The Moth presents the GrandSLAM, a battle of wits and words - fierce, hilarious, heartbreaking and all points between. The Moth is dedicated to finding intriguing people to tell inspired stories. Listen as ten Moth StorySLAM champs tell stories of being out of their element or in over their heads, leaping from the high dive and playing in the big leagues, delving in too deep, shouting "Marco!" and waiting for the "POLO!"