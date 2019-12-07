About this show

You are cordially invited to dress-up and enjoy a spot of hot cocoa with Chicago Children's Theatre and our friends Jeremy Fisher, Simpkin the Cat, and Peter Rabbit.

After this interactive trunk and puppet show, audience members are invited on stage to pull levers and turn cranks that reveal images of surprise and delight and pose for memorable photos with the cast.

Guests then meander into a Victorian-style dining hall, adorned with beautiful holiday decor and of course, cocoa and cookies! This family-friendly event is a delight for theatre-lovers of all ages.