About this show

Fellow baby boomers and veteran comedians Jan McInnis and Kent Rader have joined forces to develop The Baby Boomer Comedy Show, CLEAN stand-up comedy for people born before seat belts. This 90-minute theater event is filled with clean humor on topics the boomer generation can relate to — family, kids, work, do-it-yourself projects, dieting, aging, and grandchildren. It is perfect for all boomers.