The Tudor Revival-style Mayslake Peabody Estate is the setting for this Midwest premiere of The Art of Sisters. The production centers around the lives and works of Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë and highlights the faith and fortitude they displayed throughout their short but significant lives. Adapted by Miriam Canfield, The Art of Sisters incorporates excerpts from some of the Brontës' most beloved novels, Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, and includes sections of their diary entries, letters, and poems. Pianist Nathan Ben-Yehuda accompanies the story with original music and other selections.