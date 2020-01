About this show

What do you get when you combine some of the finest Chicago-land cabaret talent and timeless songs of love, faith, hope and laughter? You get a great program of entertainment especially for the forever young at heart! You'll hear those timeless songs that live through the decades and beyond. Featuring Carla Gordon, Frieda Lee, David Meulemans, Kevin Wood, The Boomer Babes (Pam Peterson and Jan Slavin) with Howard Pfeifer on the keyboard. Conceived and directed by Kevin Wood.