About this show

Teddy Roosevelt: The Man in the Arena is the perfect chance to come and meet the man American historian Owen Wister called "the most American American who ever lived!" The 26th President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt, "Teddy" to the world, was the face of America for more than a generation. After more than 25 years of touring this production across the United States, this is Evans's first time to have an extended run of Teddy Roosevelt: The Man in the Arena. This one-man show shares with audiences the stories of this powerful, opinionated, and fiercely loyal man who stood for an honest, honorable, and muscular America. The show highlights Roosevelt's fight for ordinary people, high ideals, and the ability to never preach anything he didn't practice.