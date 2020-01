About this show

With 26 years of shared history, the Sweat Girls represent the graying edge of Chicago's Live Lit community. Known for their "contagious gusto," the Sweat Girls have been called "the undisputed tribal elders" of the solo performance scene (Chicago Reader, 2014). Performers include: Caroline Andres, Dorothy Milne, Clare Nolan, Martie Sanders, Pamela Webster & Cindy Hanson.