About this show

Two families, lost in deep conflict, misunderstandings, and personal betrayal. Rose and Nick are an immigrant couple trapped between the demons of their past and betrayal of the present. Their turmoil is witnessed by Stella — an actress with a vibrant past but bereaved of any recent success. The main reminder of those glorious early days is their victim — her daughter, who must resort to manipulation in order to receive love, understanding, and affection that are long overdue. Sunday Evening intertwines and juxtaposes the illusion of the American Dream with the reality of everyday existence.