About this show

A 23-year-old Asian-American comedy group, based in Chicago and performing at Second City, iO, Annoyance, Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre, and at festivals all over the country. Stir-Friday Night! alumni include Danny Pudi from Community and Steven Yeun from The Walking Dead. Stir-Friday Night! is a nonprofit theater company specializing in sketch comedy and improvisation, and offers touring shows and workshops for schools, companies, and organizations.