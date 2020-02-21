About this show

Still Inspired (?)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ is a dance performance showcasing the inspirations of multiple independent dance and visual artists. With four pieces and four choreographers, the performance attempts to share visions within the realm of art between "still" and "live."​ This season, Still Inspired (?) will feature local Chicago visual artist, Mary Porterfield. Still Inspired (?) also questions our current societal views of art as an outlet for creation, enlightenment, and education. With ever-changing advancements and a growing want for immediate satisfaction, can we still be inspired by the patience and virtue of art as an alternate means of communication?