About this show

Spitfire Comedy Show is the bestselling stand-up comedy show at the iO Theater in Chicago. Our comedians have been featured on Comedy Central and have opened for notable comedians like Joe Rogan, Jim Gaffigan, and more.

On the fourth Thursday of every month, six comics take the stage for six minutes each, delivering diverse perspectives on life, politics, and more. The comics can extend their set times by up to four minutes by taking one of four (or all four!) increasingly spicy hot sauces. The spicier the hot sauces, the better the jokes.

Join us every month for a fresh lineup of comedians and 90 minutes of engaging, interactive comedy!