Described as "the sound of young Scots power folk" (Mark Radcliff, BBC Radio 2), the band — Tiree brothers Daniel Gillespie (accordion) and Martin Gillespie (whistles & accordion), Fraser West (drums & vocals), Alec Dalglish (lead vocals & guitar), Craig Espie (fiddles), Alan Scobie (keyboards), and Jodie Bremaneson (bass), and recent addition Scott Wood (bagpipes) — tour extensively, not only throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK, but also worldwide.