About this show

Acclaimed singer and muliti-instrumentalist John-Mark McGaha (The Ray Charles Legacy, Smokey Joe's Café) celebrates the genius of Stevie Wonder live in concert. A child prodigy like his musical hero, McGaha makes a joyful noise as he sheds a personal light onto the miraculous life of one of America's most gifted singer-songwriters. This abundant collection of hit songs includes "Isn't She Lovely," "My Cherie Amour," "For Once in My Life," "I Wish," "Superstition," "Sir Duke," "I Just Called to Say I Love You," and many more.