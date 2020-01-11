About this show

When singer-songwriter Tom Irwin discovered an old book of handwritten notes in his family's Central Illinois farmhouse, he had no idea where it would take him. The book was a diary, written in 1893 by Harry Glen Ludlam, a 16-year-old boy whose family sold the house to Tom's great grandfather.

Irwin began writing and performing songs based on the diary entries. In 2012, he collected the songs in an acclaimed recording, also called "Sangamon Songs." This new musical, adapted by Skokie resident John W. Arden, takes the story to the next level, giving life to Harry and tying his experiences to those of Irwin's, across the generations.