Chicago singer-songwriter, folk musician, and author Andrew Calhoun will offer a rich and in-depth program comprised of songs, letters and poems of Scotland's bard, Robert Burns, celebrating his 261st birthday (January 25, 1759). For the past five years, Calhoun has immersed himself in Burns' work, examining it from a songwriter's perspective—a neglected perspective. He has spent the last three years researching the source melodies to Burns songs from 18th century song and tune books.