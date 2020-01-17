About this show

Resurrection – A Journey Tribute is a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of Journey. Resurrection – A Journey Tribute faithfully (pun intended) re-creates the experience of a Journey concert from the band's most prolific period, employing some of Nashville's top musicians, many of whom have performed, written, or recorded with both Journey and Steve Perry. Every show features one brilliant hit single after another, offering the perfect blend of songs to enthrall all levels of Journey fans.