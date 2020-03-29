About this show

"Katha" means "story" and "kathak" is that which tells a story. Kathak is a solo dance form that has absorbed Persian and central Asian influences and comprises of intricate footwork, dynamic spins, rhythmic interplay, and "Abhinaya," the art of expression. Today, it has evolved into a contemporary discipline that brings together the traditional, the neoclassical, and the modern to explore new spaces.

The ever-changing world we create is a mere reflection of who we are and who we aspire to be, and thus with Reflections, we explore how we reconcile with our reflections as they change over time. Kathak, through its music, costumes, and the stories has always reflected the social, cultural, and political mores of the time. We will show how kathak has embraced this transformation from the ancient and the pristine to the modern and contemporary. The arcs of the stories will show us loving our reflections before they stop resembling us and how we reconcile with this.