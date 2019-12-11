About this show

Potted Potter, the New York and West End smash hit, has garnered rave reviews from New York to Nashville, Chicago to Mexico City, and critics' picks from the New York Times, New York Magazine, Time Out London, Boston Globe, Chicago Daily Herald, and the New York Post!

Playing to sold-out houses all over the world, Potted Potter takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes. This fantastically funny show features all your favorite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props, and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic!

Even if you don't know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter. This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages 6 to Dumbledore