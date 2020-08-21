About this show

Porchlight Music Theatre announces a new three-day celebration in honor of its 25th Anniversary, PorchlightPalooza, Friday, Aug. 21 - Sunday, Aug. 23. PorchlightPalooza includes performances, shared memories and more with each night culminating in a virtual program celebrating a different theme building to the Sunday night interview with Broadway icon Joel Grey. PorchlightPalozza will be broadcast FREE on Porchlight's Facebook page, YouTube Live, and its event page.

In addition, there is also a raffle that features four prizes. Raffle tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. for $50/ticket and $100 for 3 tickets and will be available on the PorchlightPalooza event page.

For more information, please visit: https://porchlightmusictheatre.org/events/porchlightpalooza/