Tonight, and later, and earlier, three sisters (no, not those ones) are stricken with a series of strange plagues. Isabel's got pains. Anne's got slugs. And Genevieve doesn't want to talk about hers. She just wants you to eat the damn hummus (she made it!) Fresh from its wildly successful Off-Broadway debut and remount that TimeOut NY called "experimental theater perfection," Plano is "as funny as it is powerfully disturbing" (Vulture). Steppenwolf Ensemble Member Audrey Francis returns to direct at First Floor Theater, where she previously co-directed FFT's first production in 2012.