About this show

One Night in Memphis is a rocking concert tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley. Over 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel, and pure 1950s rock and roll music performed live and backed by an authentic and energetic rockabilly backup band. Created and directed by John Mueller from the highly acclaimed show, Winter Dance Party, this show has met with the same accolades, sell-out shows, and audience standing ovations. Be a witness to a rock and roll royalty jam session with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. True American music featuring the hits "Blue Suede Shoes," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Great Balls of Fire," "Whole Lotta Shaking Going On," "Shake, Rattle and Roll," "Don't Be Cruel," "Hound Dog," and many, many more with acclaimed national talent, all performed live without tracks, and guaranteed to get any audience rocking and rolling!