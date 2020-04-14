About this show

Once Upon A Time… a group of famous fairy tale princesses gather for their fortnightly book club, to read together from – well, the only book they've ever known – Grimm's Fairy Tales. When Cinderella makes a desperate wish for a new story, a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique in her corseted lap. Oh baby, baby… could there really be more to life than bridesmaid dresses, friendships with woodland creatures, and dreams of a prince's kiss?

The ultimate end-all fairytale for anyone who yearns to feel "Stronger" than yesterday, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME is set to the universal chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears. Hits from "Oops I Did It Again" and "Lucky" to "Circus" and "Toxic" ignite this uproarious and heartwarming adventure about letting your hair down, gaining your sea legs, smashing the glass slipper, and claiming your own kingdom.