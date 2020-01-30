About this show

Enjoy a glimpse backstage with the comedy that has been hailed as the funniest farce ever written. A production plummeting off the rails takes center stage in this boisterous play-within-a-play following a traveling troupe's production of the British comedy, Nothing On, from a tense dress rehearsal to a chaotic opening night and finally to a calamitous performance. The actors' personal lives, ego battles, and passionate affairs plunge the production toward the edge of complete disaster. As time goes on, pandemonium ensues with flubbed lines, missed entrances, technical difficulties, and flaring tempers taking the lead. While this delightful backstage farce is complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and flying sardines — the show must go on. Rated PG-15