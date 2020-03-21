About this show

Come join the fun, as cabaret week kicks off with a night of great music, memories, and entertainment from Daryl Nitz Entertainment and friends including: Beckie Menzie, Laura Freeman, Frieda Lee, Tom Olickal, Ester Hana, and Anne & Mark Burnell to celebrate Daryl Nitz's 5 year tenure at The Skokie Theatre.

Daryl first came to The Skokie Theatre in March 2015 with his successful Elaine Stritch tribute show. Over the past 5 years, Daryl has been a regular at the Skokie Theatre, and participated in more than 25 productions. He's participated in Skokie Theatre benefits plus judged and guest performed for Skokie Idol. His centennial concert tributes to Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, and Nat King Cole are often newsworthy. His composer-themed shows honoring Cole Porter, Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Burt Bacharach, and Rodgers and Hammerstein are always a hit. In fact, most of Daryl's shows sell-out.