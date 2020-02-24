About this show

New Faces Sing Broadway Now includes songs from Broadway shows that premiered in the last year. Hear what the Great White Way sounds like today with songs from Tootsie, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and more. Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway takes audiences on a musical journey from start to the finish of a Broadway season. Peppered with photos and films of the era in an exciting multimedia presentation, trivia games with prizes, sing-alongs, and more, a celebrity host introduces the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theater artists while serving as a guide to the stars, songs, and stories of a past season on the Great White Way. Hosts, directors and casts are to be announced for individual performances in the future.