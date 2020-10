About this show

Filmed on-site at Chicago's historic Studebaker Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre's popular New Faces Sing Broadway cabaret series returns, virtually, this fall with host Larry Adams and a lineup of up-and-coming performers from Chicago's music theatre scene. New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 is an entire Broadway season in 90 minutes and includes hit songs from Les Miserables, Into the Woods, Me and My Girl and other musicals from the 1987 Broadway season.