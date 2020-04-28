About this show

The final performance in the series shines the spotlight on 1987 with that season's Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Dreamgirls, and more. Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway takes audiences on a musical journey from start to the finish of a Broadway season. Peppered with photos and films of the era in an exciting multimedia presentation, trivia games with prizes, sing-alongs, and more, a celebrity host introduces the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theater artists while serving as a guide to the stars, songs, and stories of a past season on the Great White Way. Hosts, directors and casts are to be announced for individual performances in the future.