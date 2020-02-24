About this show

Vocal sparks will fly as internationally renowned sopranos Susanna Phillips and Jane Archibald sing music written for the great dueling divas of the Baroque and Classical eras. The rivalries between Francesca Cuzzoni and Faustina Bordoni in Handel's day, and Caterina Cavalieri and Aloysia Lange in Mozart's, come to life in a fascinating program of virtuosic arias and duets.

HANDEL: Arias and duets from Alessandro, Admeto, and Tolomeo

MOZART: Arias from The Abduction from the Seraglio and The Impresario

Music of the Baroque Orchestra

Jane Glover, conductor

Susanna Phillips, soprano

Jane Archibald, soprano