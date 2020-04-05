About this show

French style was the height of Baroque musical fashion. Guest conductor Patrick Dupré Quigley takes the orchestra on an exploration of its influence, starting with the visceral rhythms and catchy melodies of French composers Rameau and Rebel and moving to Henry Purcell's spectacular music from King Arthur and J. S. Bach's unforgettable Orchestral Suite No. 3.



REBEL: Les Characteres de la danse

RAMEAU: Ballet Suite from Castor et Pollux

PURCELL: Suite from King Arthur

BACH: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major

