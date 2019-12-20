About this show

Two families fight over a secret formula to make the perfect Matzo ball. On one side is the matzo mogul family, Manny Schevitz. Manny wants his son, Bernie (Bubba) to go into the business. On the other side is Sammy Stryets and his lovely daughter Sasha. Sammy also wants his daughter to follow him in his business. Neither have an interest but they do like each other. Some want the merger, some don't! The two families have agreed on a truce to see if they can bury the hatchet but similar to Romeo and Juliet, it doesn't end well. The audience watches the action and gets to cross-examine the suspects after the murder is announced. Then they vote for "WhoDunit!" Lots of fun and laughs for the holiday season!