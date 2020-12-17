About this show

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular…Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and — above all — love. With a book by Tony winner John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Emmy nominee Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.