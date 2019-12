About this show

Metropolis Wine Tasting Fundraiser is an afternoon at Metropolis sampling a wide array of wines selected and provided by Tuscan Market & Wine Shop's distributors. Wines are available for tasting and purchase with 10% of sales donated to Metropolis. Event features raffle, heavy hors d'oeuvres, entertainment, and the ever-popular wine pull. Come in from the cold for Metropolis Wine Tasting!