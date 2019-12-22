About this show

Ring the bells and deck the halls as the Chicago Phil Chamber brass players come together to bring you a holiday-themed concert for the whole family.

Indulge in a delicious buffet brunch from City Winery while the musicians celebrate the season with classic carols including Joy to the World, The Holly and the Ivy, Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride, and more. Plus festive favorites from beloved composers including Prokofiev's Troika, Mozart's Schlittenfahrt, Brahms Es ist ein Ros entsprungen and Handel's Hallelujah Chorus.