About this show

Maz Jobrani was most recently seen playing the loveable "Fawz" on the CBS comedy Superior Donuts as a series regular. He can often be seen on televisions most popular shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Detour, Last Man Standing and Shameless. Maz starred as the title character in the award-winning indie comedy Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero, a feature which he cowrote and coproduced and is now available on all major outlets online.

Opening for Jobrani is Tehran Von Ghasri, a comedian, TV personality, actor, host, writer and social activist. A Washington, DC, native, Tehran was born to an Iranian father and African-American mother with Zoroastrian, Muslim, Baptist and Jewish grandparents making him and his comedy as international and culturally diverse as they come.